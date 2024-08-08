Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 7,485 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.4 %

GNOV stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

