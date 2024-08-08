Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,595 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,391,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 8,542.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

