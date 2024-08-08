Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 34,919 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 371.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

