Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 48,954 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 446.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

