Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 67,300 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 283.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.