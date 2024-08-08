Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 70,364 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 221.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

