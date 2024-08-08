Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,518 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.67% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 185,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.