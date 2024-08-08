Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 472.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.