Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 140,030 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 231.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

