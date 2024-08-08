Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,907 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG opened at $1,203.24 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,283.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,234.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

