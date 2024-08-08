Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 303,148 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 783.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,854 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,148 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

