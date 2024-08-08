Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 497.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

