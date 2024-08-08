Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 137.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

