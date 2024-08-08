Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 166,991 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,220,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $773.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

