Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.68 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 396.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 102,899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,372,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 840,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

