Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.70 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,841,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $112.77 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

