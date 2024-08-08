Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.71 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 346.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,115 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $38.07 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $411.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

