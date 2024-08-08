Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.78 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 1,531.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.