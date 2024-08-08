Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.78 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,531.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

