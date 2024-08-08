Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 215.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BUG opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $750.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.