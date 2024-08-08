Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.18 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

