Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 136.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.04% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,782 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

