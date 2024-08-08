Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 204.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $867,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

