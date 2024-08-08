Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 344.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.