Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 104.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

