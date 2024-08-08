Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 264.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $593,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.