Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 655.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ONEQ opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.