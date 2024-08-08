Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $5.16 Million in Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 55.79% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HJAN opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (HJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in January HJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

