Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $5.16 Million in Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 55.79% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:HJAN opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $24.81.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.