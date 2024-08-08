Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $5.66 Million in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 143,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $653,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERD opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.