Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $176.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average of $178.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

