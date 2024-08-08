Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 15,359 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 264.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

