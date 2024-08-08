Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 251.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celsius were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

