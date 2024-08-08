CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CEVA opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in CEVA by 1,693.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 13,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

