CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

CEVA Trading Up 20.5 %

CEVA opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $458.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.15. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

Institutional Trading of CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CEVA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.