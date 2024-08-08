Chardan Capital Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $208.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $153.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $174.70 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $219.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $8,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

