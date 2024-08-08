Chardan Capital Weighs in on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $174.70 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $93.95 and a one year high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

