Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $199.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

