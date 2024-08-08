Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 87,799 shares.The stock last traded at $569.62 and had previously closed at $568.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.26 and its 200 day moving average is $582.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, insider M. Westfall Nicholas 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,473. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chemed by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,149,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,330,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

