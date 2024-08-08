China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.8 %

CYD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

