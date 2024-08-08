Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $951,103.92 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,566.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 127,215 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,993.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 123,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 120,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 340,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.