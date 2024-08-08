Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.20.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.