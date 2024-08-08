Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

NYSE CB opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

