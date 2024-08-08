Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.97 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $265.69 on Wednesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 23,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.