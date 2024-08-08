CIBC Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$33.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 267.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIL. Ventum Financial cut shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

