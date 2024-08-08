Cineverse (CNVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 43.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

Cineverse Stock Performance

Shares of Cineverse stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

