Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 19.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

