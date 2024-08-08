Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $115.31, but opened at $130.15. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 146,804 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.