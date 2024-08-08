CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 91,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

