Claire Mary Chamberlain Sells 1,068 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Claire Mary Chamberlain sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total value of C$13,342.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,605.90.

ELD opened at C$21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

