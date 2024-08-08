Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Clarivate traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 2133516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 749.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Clarivate by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

