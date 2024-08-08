Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Clarivate traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 2133516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Stock Down 5.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.