Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Claros Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 238.1%.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other news, Director Vincent Tese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Tese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

